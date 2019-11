French soldier killed in Mali by explosive device: Elysee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A French soldier was killed in Mali on Saturday after his armoured vehicle hit an "improvised explosive device", the Elysee presidential office said in a statement.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Brigadier Ronan Pointeau's "sacrifice".

His death follows an attack on Friday in northeastern Mali that left 49 Malian soldiers dead amid a jihadist revolt in the West African country.

pab/har/nla