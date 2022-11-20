French-speaking bloc starts Tunisia summit focused on economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Djerba, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, but faced calls to do more to resolve international crises.

The head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) urged the organisation to use its clout in a world "fractured" by multiple crises.

"The IOF must remain a link that can be used to prevent tensions from degenerating into conflicts," said Louise Mishikiwabo, a former Rwandan chief diplomat.

Around 30 heads of state and government, including French and Senegalese presidents Emmanuel Macron and Macky Sall, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attended the summit on the Tunisian resort island of Djerba.

The event is a diplomatic boon for President Kais Saied, whose government has faced international criticism since a sweeping power grab last year.

While the two-day meeting and an associated economic forum will officially focus on technology and development, it is also an opportunity for Western and African leaders to discuss issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mishikiwabo did not mention the conflict in her speech, but Macron's aides said he was to discuss it with other leaders.

Many African countries have decried what they see as a lack of international solidarity in the face of crises on their continent, in sharp contrast with European governments' swift support for Kyiv.

Earlier, Macron said the IOF should reclaim its diplomatic role, noting that in North Africa the use of French has declined over the past decades.

But he added that French remains "the universal language of the African continent".

Macron, who also attended the G20 summit in Bali and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting earlier this week, is not due to address the summit.