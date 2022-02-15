UrduPoint.com

French Stores Bring Back Chitchat At The Checkout

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Nantes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Every day at 9:00 am sharp, 72-year-old Gisele shows up at her local hypermarket in western France to "cheat loneliness".

She always picks the same checkout counter, the one where patrons are encouraged to linger and shoot the breeze as they settle up.

Here at the "Hyper U" store in Nantes, western France, they have an official name for the designated checkout: "Bla Bla Caisse" ("Chitchat checkout").

A blue sign saying "here we take our time" encourages those with time on their hands to linger and talk, and nudging those who don't to pay at a different counter.

"I talk about everything and nothing, for example about my grandkids coming over for the holidays," said Gisele, dressed in an elegant blue jacket with a fur collar and clutching a red bag, a baguette tucked under her arm.

Except for school breaks when she has company, Gisele's daily Hyper U trips are the only chance to see people, she said, so "dressing up" for the occasion makes sense.

"I used to play bridge at a club, but because of Covid I don't really feel like going anymore," she said.

Behind the checkout counter Rozenn Charpentier, 52, scans groceries while listening to a customer in her 60s complaining that she was given a ticket although she "wasn't parked that illegally".

A client in his 60s is in a better mood, having just won 150 Euros ($170) in a scratch card game.

Two teenagers, meanwhile, buy pellet toy guns. "Be careful with those," Charpentier warns them.

"At the 'bla bla' counter I feel free to start a conversation, people are usually happy to talk," she said.

