French Strike In Mali In January Killed 19 Civilians: UN

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

French strike in Mali in January killed 19 civilians: UN

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :French air strikes killed at least 19 civilians in central Mali in January, according to a UN report seen Tuesday by AFP, which added that the victims were protected under international law.

France's military had previously denied wrongdoing in an attack conducted near the village of Bounti on January 3, saying that it had targeted militants.

