UrduPoint.com

French Strikes Spread As Macron's Opponents Push For 'confrontation'

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

French strikes spread as Macron's opponents push for 'confrontation'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :French railway workers and civil servants voted Thursday to join striking oil refinery staff with a walkout next week, raising fears that anger over the rising cost of living could spiral into a series of blockages.

Railway staff and civil servants represented by the hard-left CGT union, the biggest in the public sector, will stop work next Tuesday, with several labour groups calling for a national day of stoppages.

The famously militant CGT said it was pushing for higher wages for railway workers but also wanted to protest government efforts to break a strike by refinery workers that has caused nationwide fuel shortages.

"Railway workers want to press again for salary improvements and denounce the repression and attack against the right to strike," said a union statement.

The government has resorted to emergency powers to compel some striking refinery workers to return to their jobs to release fuel stocks stuck inside blockaded facilities.

Six out of seven refineries have been affected by strikes that are now in their third week, causing huge tailbacks outside petrol stations and growing frustration among motorists.

"The time for a confrontation (with the government) has arrived," left-wing opposition parliamentarian Clementine Autain from the France Unbowed party told France 2 television on Thursday.

A leading Greens lawmaker, Sandrine Rousseau, said Wednesday she hoped that the refinery standoff would be "the spark that begins a general strike".

Not all unions have joined the call for strikes next Tuesday, however, with the country's biggest, the CFDT, opting out.

Left-wing political parties are to hold a protest rally against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the rising cost of living on Sunday.

Related Topics

Attack Petrol Protest France Oil Stocks Sunday TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

9 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set A ..

Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

20 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotag ..

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

20 minutes ago
 COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

23 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.