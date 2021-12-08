UrduPoint.com

French Top Diplomat Visits Algeria To Mend Relations: Ministry

Wed 08th December 2021

French top diplomat visits Algeria to mend relations: ministry

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is to hold rare talks in the Algerian capital Algiers on Wednesday in a bid to mend relations damaged by a series of disagreements, the foreign ministry said.

Le Drian is making a "working visit, to evaluate and relaunch the relationship", a French foreign ministry source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, adding that Le Drian had already arrived in the country.

