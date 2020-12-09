French town demands aid back from Bridgestone

Lille, France, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A northern French town demanded Tuesday that Bridgestone repay 1.25 million Euros ($1.5 million) in aid it received after the Japanese tyre manufacturer announced it would close its factory there.

The municipal council of Bethune-Bruay authorised its president to try to recover the funds, through legal action if need be, saying Bridgestone had not honoured all of its commitments.

The town had contributed to a plan launched by the firm in 2007 to invest 30 million euros to expand and produce ultra high-performance tyres.

Council members said Bridgestone had not respected an agreement that specified how many employees it would retain through 2015.

Bridgestone announced in September that it would shut its Bethune facility with the loss of 863 jobs, citing over-capacity in Europe and fierce competition from Asian rivals.

It said it would seek a buyer for the site.

