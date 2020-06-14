UrduPoint.com
French Trader Who Bet The House On Oil Shock And Won

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

French trader who bet the house on oil shock and won

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :French trader and specialist oil hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand saw it coming from early February.

His call -- and a lucrative one at that -- was that there would be a massive slump in oil prices, to the point of unprecedented negative prices for 'black gold'.

"There is no limit to the drop in prices ... negative prices are possible," the founder of Andurand Capital posted to Twitter on April 20.

Hours later the price of a WTI barrel slid into negative territory for the first time, having stood at $60 in New York a few short weeks earlier, dragging Brent crude down in its wake.

Simultaneously, the Andurand Capital fund was reaping returns of more than 150 percent for having correctly second-guessed the market as early as February -- before the coronavirus-induced global panic saw air traffic grind to a virtual halt along with much economic activity.

It was a spectacular coup for the former Goldman Sachs trader Andurand, after he made a market bet diametrically opposed to the one most traders had at the start of the year, when conventional wisdom said the oil price would take off.

