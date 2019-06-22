UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Tribunal Orders Authorities To Provide Water At Migrant Shelter

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:40 AM

French tribunal orders authorities to provide water at migrant shelter

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :France's highest administrative court ordered authorities Friday to install water points, showers, and toilets in a gymnasium housing hundreds of migrants in conditions NGOs described as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Council of State gave regional authorities eight days to install "sufficient" resources and to provide some 700 migrants with information, in their own languages, about their rights, according to the order seen by AFP.

The council was approached by eight associations and the local authorities of Grande-Sythe in the north of France, where the gymnasium is located, with concerns about the migrants' living conditions, the "inaction" of the state, and the "violation of fundamental rights".

Migrants have been present in large numbers in Grande-Sythe and a nearby forest for about 10 years, trying to make it to Britain across the English Channel.

In 2008, the municipality decided, against the wishes of the central authorities, to open a gymnasium to house them.

It is the responsibility of the state to ensure "that the right of every person not to be submitted to inhuman or degrading treatment is guaranteed," members of the council said, adding that "the sanitary facilities of the gymnasium... are obviously insufficient."The situation constituted a "deficiency" in the state's execution of its mission, said the council.

The regional authority said it had taken note of the decision.

Related Topics

Water France Court Housing

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

9 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

9 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.