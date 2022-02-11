UrduPoint.com

French Troops Kill 10 Suspected Militants Linked To Burkina Faso Attack: French Military

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:11 AM

French troops kill 10 suspected militants linked to Burkina Faso attack: French military

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :French counter-terrorism forces based in west Africa killed ten suspected militants accused of involvement in a massacre of police officers in Burkina Faso last November, the French military announced on Thursday.

The suspected militants were from a group affiliated to the radical Ansarul islam movement that has carried out "numerous attacks against civilians" and the security forces in the northern Burkina Faso region of Inata, the French chief of defence staff said in a statement.

A total of 57 people were killed on November 14 when several hundred men attacked a police base in Inata near the Malian border.

The attack was the deadliest to target security forces in Burkina Faso since the start of an Islamist insurgency in 2015.

It caused an outcry in the impoverished country, where many people accused the government of leaving under-equipped soldiers at the mercy of the myriad extremist groups which have sprouted up across west Africa in the past decades.

Mutinous soldiers in Burkina Faso overthrew the country's president Roch Marc Christian Kabore last month, citing what they called his inept handling of the insurgency, among other factors.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Militants Police Burkina Faso November Border 2015 Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

52 minutes ago
 Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

10 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

10 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

10 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>