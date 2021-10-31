French, UK leaders agree to 'de-escalation' of fishing row: Paris

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed Sunday to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve a simmering row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Macron's office said.

The two leaders met for about 25 minutes on the margins of a G20 summit in Rome, and agreed on the need for a "de-escalation" of the dispute with concrete action to come "as soon as possible", it said.