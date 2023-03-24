French unions call new strikes during King Charles visit

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :French trade unions have called for a new day of nationwide strikes and protests next Tuesday, which will coincide with a scheduled visit by Britain's King Charles III to the country.

The new date of March 28 was announced Thursday in a joint statement by trade union organisations, which blamed the government for the "explosive situation" in the country, and urged workers to continue protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

"The government would like to turn the page," the statement said.

But, the unions "stand by the determination of the world of labour and youth to achieve the withdrawal of the reform".

The British government said earlier Thursday it was not aware of any plans to make changes to King Charles III's state visit.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are due to be in France from Sunday to Wednesday. They will then head to Germany, on the first state visit of Charles's reign, following the death last September of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles is to join President Emmanuel Macron on Monday for a ceremony of remembrance at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and then a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

On Tuesday, he is due to head to Bordeaux in the southwest.

