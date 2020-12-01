UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Vendee Skipper Escoffier 'safe And Sound' After Rescue

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:50 AM

French Vendee skipper Escoffier 'safe and sound' after rescue

Cape Town, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier was reported "safe and sound" after being rescued from the Atlantic off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean Le Cam in his monohull Hubert on Tuesday.

The skipper of PRB had to abandon his ship Monday afternoon and had been floating in a life raft.

"A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound," Le Cam tweeted.

Vendee Globe organisers said they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at around 0100 GMT.

"No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper who just appeared smiling, bundled up in his survival suit alongside Jean Le Cam," the organisers said in an online statement.

Both sailors appeared well, they added, and said the news was a "huge relief for the whole team".

Escoffier endured swells of five metres with water temperatures of 10 Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) before his rescue.

Le Cam and all competitors involved in the rescue operation will be able to return to the race after the recovery, with the hours taken deducted from their overall time in the round-the-world race.

The 40-year-old Escoffier was sailing a new style of "foiler" -- or "flying boat" -- which lift out of the water on a foil in high winds.

The foilers have featured strongly on the list of vessels having serious maintenance issues with Welsh skipper Alex Thomson already out of the race.

Related Topics

Water All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.