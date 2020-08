French woman apologises for India holy bridge video, denies being naked

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A French woman arrested for allegedly making a video of herself without clothes on a holy bridge in India apologised Sunday, but denied being completely naked .

Indian police said Saturday that the 27-year-old -- identified as Marie-Helene -- faced charges under the country's internet laws after posting footage of herself on the Lakshman Jhula, a footbridge over the Ganges river made famous by the Beatles in the 1960s and which remains a draw for backpackers and yoga practitioners.

"She told us she sells bead necklaces online and the shoot was aimed at promoting her business," said R.K Saklani, head of the local police station.

But in a statement to AFP, Marie-Helene said no-one was around when she carried out the stunt, and she did it to raise awareness about harassment in India.

"I chose to partially uncover on Laxman Jhula because each time I crossed the bridge I felt I was being harassed... My Indian sisters and fellow female travelers surely have experienced the same," she wrote.