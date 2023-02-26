UrduPoint.com

French Woman Drives Truck To Türkiye To Deliver Aid To Earthquake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A 24-year-old French woman drove her truck to Türkiye to deliver aid to the earthquake victims.

After hearing news about the twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Gulfem Zengin, a French national born to Turkish immigrants, set out on a trip from the French city of Lyon to Kahramanmaras in southern Türkiye.

"I felt very bad and very sad when I saw the news regarding the earthquakes," Zengin, told Anadolu in front of the rubbles in the city center of Kahramanmaras.

"All my friends and family members cried for Türkiye following the earthquakes." She said that Turkish immigrants contacted her for the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding that she set out on her own, taking a difficult journey for the earthquake victims.

"It was something I had never done before. I was alone. It was impossible for me, but I thought this is about helping the victims. This is the help we can do. That's why I put my fears aside." She took the journey from Lyon to Kapikule, the Turkish border crossing point in Edirne province on the border of Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Carrying food, clothes, medicines and pet food collected from the French nationals born to Turkish immigrants, she first reached Kapikule after a two-day journey.

She arrived in Kahramanmaras on Saturday and delivered her aid in coordination with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"I arrived at Kahramanmaras by driving fast with little sleep. My family is proud of me. I sent videos to my family along the way to let them know I was okay," Zengin said.

"I felt sadness and pain when I saw the collapsed buildings. I delivered clothing, mountain equipment, pet food, and some medicine," she added.

She was born in France and her family is originally from Yozgat. She does not have any relatives or friends in Kahramanmaras.

She completed her around 4,300-km (2670 miles) trip in four days.

Asked how the other truck drivers treated her on the way, Zengin said that the drivers were happy to see a woman driving a truck.

Related Topics

Hearing Earthquake France Lyon Yozgat Kahramanmaras Edirne Bulgaria Border Women National University Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.