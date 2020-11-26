UrduPoint.com
French World Cup Winners Take Aim At Police Violence

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

French World Cup winners take aim at police violence

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti on Thursday took aim at police violence after video footage was released of a black music producer being attacked by three officers in Paris.

"I feel bad for my France," Griezmann tweeted along with a mention of French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and the Loopsider video showing the beating on Saturday that has since gone viral.

Griezmann, who has 7.4 million Twitter followers, and Umtiti, who has 1.5m devotees, play their club football for Spanish giants Barcelona.

Umtiti, who was part of the France squad with Griezmann that won the 2018 World Cup, tweeted: "The human being.

.. is capable of doing inhumane things!"The incident comes after a string of high-profile probes into police violence against black and Arab citizens and as concern grows over new legislation that would restrict the right of the media to publish images of the faces of police.

The music producer, identified only as Michel, was himself initially arrested for violence and failure to obey the police. But prosecutors threw out the probe and instead opened an investigation against the police officers themselves for committing violence while in a position of authority.

