UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frenchman, 84, Charged Over Mosque Attack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Frenchman, 84, charged over mosque attack

Bayonne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :An octogenarian accused of wounding two men in a shooting at a mosque in southern France has been charged and ordered held in detention, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

Claude Sinke, who stood as a candidate for the far-right National Rally in 2015 regional elections, tried to set fire to a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest on Monday, and shot two men, aged 74 and 78, who came out to investigate.

On Tuesday, investigators said the 84-year-old had wanted to avenge the burning of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in April, which he blamed on Muslims.

They said there were questions about his mental health.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that Sinke, who risks life imprisonment, is now being held on attempted murder, arson, and gun violence charges.

Being charged does not necessarily mean a suspect will go to trial.

Monday's attack further unsettled France, already engulfed in a sometimes bitter debate about the observance of islam in the secular country.

The shooting came just hours after President Emmanuel Macron had urged Muslims to step up the fight against what he called Islamic "separatism".

Investigators have said the Notre-Dame fire was an accident. There has never been any suggestion of arson.

Sinke was put through two days of psychological tests to determine whether he understood what he had done and can be put on trial for acting with intent.

He has admitted the crimes, investigators said.

Related Topics

Accident Murder Attack Fire France Paris April 2015 Mosque Church Muslim

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

1 hour ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

2 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.