Frenchman, actor kidnapped in Mexico released: officials

Zinacantepec, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A French citizen and a Mexican actor kidnapped in a national park in central Mexico have been released, officials said Monday.

The two men, identified as Frederic Michel and Alejandro Sandi, were traveling in all-terrain vehicles in the park around the Nevado de Toluca volcano on Sunday when they were ambushed and abducted, witnesses said.

"Both the French and Mexican nationals have been released," a Mexican government official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.

Another source with Mexico's anti-kidnapping unit confirmed the release, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

The news came shortly after Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom.

"There have been communications, and a ransom payment was, in effect, requested," Durazo told journalists.

"We hope to have good news very soon." Police and National Guard troops had launched a search in the area around the snow-capped volcano in the park located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City that is popular with hikers and campers.

Sandi is an actor who played a secondary role in the tv series "Lord of the Skies," a drama about drug traffickers broadcast by US-based Latin American network Telemundo.

Two Mexican actresses traveling in the group said gunmen intercepted them and took their car by force, but let them go free.

"We were on our way to visit the Nevado de Toluca when armed men blocked the road and took our car," actress and singer Esmeralda Ugalde said in a video posted on Twitter, speaking alongside fellow actress Vanessa Arias.

Mexico has seen a significant increase in kidnappings this year: 1,700 from January to October, a rate of more than five per day -- a 38 percent increase on the same period last year.

Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018, is struggling to rein in violent crime widely blamed on Mexico's drug cartels and other criminal gangs.

This year appears on track to break Mexico's murder record, with 28,741 so far.