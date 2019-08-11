Frenchman charged over deadly boat accident in Greece

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :A French man was charged in Greece on Sunday over a boat accident that left two dead and another person seriously injured, state tv ERT reported.

The 44-year-old was charged with negligent manslaughter by a prosecutor and given 24 hours to prepare his defence, ERT said.

The man's lawyer Nikos Emmanouilidis had earlier told reporters that his client "will assist in every way any request by the Greek authorities." The suspect has admitted to driving a 10-metre (32-foot) speedboat which struck a smaller wooden fishing boat on Friday evening near the Peloponnese resort of Porto Heli, 170 kilometres (105 miles) southwest of Athens.

The collision killed two elderly Greek men on board. A 60-year-old Greek woman, reportedly their sister, was seriously injured and taken to Athens for treatment.

The suspect could not be located for several hours after the incident before turning himself in on Saturday.

He has denied trying to evade arrest, and claims he was also injured in the incident and had sought first aid.

The suspect has said he did not see the fishing boat, which may have had insufficient lighting, state news agency ANA reported.