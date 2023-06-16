Frenchman Garcia named new Napoli boss

Naples, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Serie A champions Napoli announced on Thursday they had appointed Frenchman Rudi Garcia as coach.

Ex-Roma boss Garcia, 59, takes over from Luciano Spalletti who left his position after guiding the southern club to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

In April, Garcia was sacked by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

"Rudi Garcia has been named as Napoli's new coach!" Napoli said on social media.

"Welcome, Rudi!" they added.

Later, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed Garcia's arrival.

"I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having met and spent time with him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli," De Laurentiis said on Twitter.

"A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!" he added.

Garcia, who won the French double with Lille in 2011, will have big boots to fill by following 64-year-old Spalletti.

The Italian has departed Naples for a return to his Tuscan vineyard.

One of Garcia's main tasks will be trying to keep the title-winning outfit together.

Kim Min-jae, whose superb season at centre-back quickly made fans forget Kalidou Koulibaly, has a 50 million euro ($54 million) release clause and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing his signature.

Star striker Victor Osimhen is also a target after netting 30 goals in all competitions including the strike at Udinese which sealed the Scudetto with five matches left in the league campaign.