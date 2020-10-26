UrduPoint.com
Frenchman Humbert Takes Second ATP Title In Antwerp

Mon 26th October 2020

Frenchman Humbert takes second ATP title in Antwerp

Antwerp, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Young Frenchman Ugo Humbert claimed his second ATP title on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Australian Alex de Minaur in the European Open final in Antwerp.

The 22-year-old, who also won the Auckland Open in January, raced through the opening set before taking a second-set tie-break to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

Eighth seed De Minaur, who reached this year's US Open quarter-finals, is without an ATP title since September 2019.

Humbert is set to rise from 38th in the world rankings to number 32, boosting his chances of being seeded at Grand Slam tournaments next year.

His best effort at a Slam was a run to the 2019 Wimbledon last 16.

