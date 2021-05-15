(@FahadShabbir)

Guardia Sanframondi, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Frenchman Victor Lafay of Cofidis won stage eight of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday as Hungarian Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ kept hold of the overall race lead.

The chief contenders for the 21-stage race, Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel, finished together on the eve of a major mountain-top finish Sunday when a shake up is expected.