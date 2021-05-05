UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frenchwoman Shot, Burned Alive By Husband: Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Frenchwoman shot, burned alive by husband: police

Bordeaux, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A 31-year-old French mother of three was burned alive by her husband, who chased her down the street and shot her in the legs before dousing her in a flammable liquid and setting her alight, police said Wednesday.

The grisly attack took place in broad daylight Tuesday in the well-heeled Merignac neighbourhood, near Bordeaux airport, in the southwest.

The woman and the 44-year-old man were separated. Their children aged three, seven and 11 lived with their mother.

The man fired several shots at the woman as she fled down a street, hitting her in the legs. After she collapsed, he set her alight, police said.

He was arrested half an hour after the murder in the neighbouring district of Pessac, armed with a pistol, a pellet gun and a cartridge belt, the Bordeaux prosecutor's office said.

He is suspected both of his wife's murder and of having started fire that damaged her home.

Local authorities have set up a counselling service for witnesses to the killing.

The couple's children were not at home at the time of the attack, the prosecutor's office said, adding that they were receiving trauma counselling.

The issue of domestic violence and killings sparked protests in France in 2019. Campaigners complained that women who attempted to report abusive partners to the police were often being turned away.

That year saw 146 women reported killed by a spouse or partner, a 21-percent increase on the previous year.

After an outcry, the government introduced the use of electronic bracelets to alert victims when their attackers are nearby.

In 2020, the number of killings fell to 90.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Police France Wife Alert Bordeaux Man Women 2019 2020 Government Airport

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

4 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

4 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

4 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

20 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

20 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.