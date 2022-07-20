Fresh archaeological excavation starts at Xinjiang Buddhist temple site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Chinese archaeologists began a new round of excavation work in July on Mo'er Temple ruins, a Buddhist site, in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This is the fourth consecutive year that China has carried out archaeological excavation at the Buddhist site built around the third century AD and this year's excavation will cover a total area of 500 square meters, according to a joint archaeological team of the Minzu University of China and the regional institute of cultural relics and archaeology in Xinjiang.

The Mo'er Temple site is located about 30 km northeast of Kashgar, with two earthen buildings standing on the desolate Gobi Desert. Eroded by wind and rain, the residual heights of both buildings are about 12 meters.

Upon approval by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, a team of archaeologists led by Xiao Xiaoyong, a professor from the Minzhu University of China, began to excavate the site in 2019.