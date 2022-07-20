UrduPoint.com

Fresh Archaeological Excavation Starts At Xinjiang Buddhist Temple Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Fresh archaeological excavation starts at Xinjiang Buddhist temple site

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Chinese archaeologists began a new round of excavation work in July on Mo'er Temple ruins, a Buddhist site, in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This is the fourth consecutive year that China has carried out archaeological excavation at the Buddhist site built around the third century AD and this year's excavation will cover a total area of 500 square meters, according to a joint archaeological team of the Minzu University of China and the regional institute of cultural relics and archaeology in Xinjiang.

The Mo'er Temple site is located about 30 km northeast of Kashgar, with two earthen buildings standing on the desolate Gobi Desert. Eroded by wind and rain, the residual heights of both buildings are about 12 meters.

Upon approval by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, a team of archaeologists led by Xiao Xiaoyong, a professor from the Minzhu University of China, began to excavate the site in 2019.

Related Topics

Century China Kashgar Temple SITE July 2019 From

Recent Stories

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

46 minutes ago
 Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.