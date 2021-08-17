Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in jihadist attacks this year, local sources said Tuesday.

The assailants "arrived on motorbikes" in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said.

"The toll is very high -- there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children," the source said.

A local journalist confirmed the toll and described the attack as "very bloody".

"They found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved," he said.