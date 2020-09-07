UrduPoint.com
Fresh Blaze On Stricken Oil Tanker Off Sri Lanka: Navy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka: navy

Colombo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A massive fire that crippled an oil tanker off Sri Lanka has reignited in strong winds, the island nation's navy said Monday, just a day after the blaze was extinguished.

The Panamanian-registered New Diamond, carrying over 270,000 tonnes of crude and diesel, was en-route from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip when it issued a distress call Thursday after an engine room explosion that killed a Filipino crew member.

The ensuing fire was put out Sunday through the combined efforts of Sri Lanka's navy and air force, the Indian navy and coastguard, as well as private operators.

Firefighters continued to douse the tanker with water and dry chemicals, but the squally conditions -- where winds were blowing at up to 70 kilometres per hour (43 mph) -- led to a fresh flare-up.

"Due high winds... the fire which has already been doused, has re-ignited from the effects of extreme temperature and sparks onboard," the navy said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

