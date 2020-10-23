UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Clashes As Guinea Awaits Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Fresh clashes as Guinea awaits election results

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Fresh clashes broke out between Guinean forces and supporters of presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo on Thursday, AFP journalists and witnesses said, in the latest violence as the country awaited results from the weekend election.

Cities across the West African nation have been plagued by unrest that has left around 10 people dead since Monday, according to authorities. Diallo has said at least 19 people have been killed.

The clashes follow a high-stakes presidential vote on Sunday in which President Alpha Conde ran for a controversial third term.

Diallo has claimed victory in the poll, while preliminary results released by the electoral commission have shown a strong lead for Conde.

In Conakry, AFP journalists described normally busy streets as deserted on Thursday, and explosions could be heard in the distance.

Young people erected barricades, knocked over trash cans, lit fires and hurled stones at police and gendarmes in riot gear, who responded with gunfire, according to witnesses.

"We have not slept all night because of the detonations, of the heavy fire.

We feel like we are in a country at war," a resident of Sonfonia, Mamadou Moussa Bah, told AFP.

"Young children are traumatised while their elders are on the street, violently confronting the police," he said.

In other parts of the country, clashes broke out in the towns of Pita, Labe and Mali.

"Many of our parents went to the villages, they preferred to take refuge there," Marwana Soumanoh, a boilermaker in Pita, told AFP, accusing the police of abuses.

Abdoulaye Fily Diallo, the mayor of the northern town Mali, denounced the actions of soldiers "who go into town and shoot everywhere, frightening everyone", he said, accusing them of wounding several people.

The opposition campaign has been setting the stage for an election dispute, accusing the government of "large-scale fraud" in counting ballots.

Guinea has been beset by months of unrest. Mass protests against Conde's re-election bid were repressed by security forces, who killed dozens of people from October last year.

Related Topics

Election Dead Fire Police Vote Young Mali Pita Labe Conakry Lead October Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

41 minutes ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

41 minutes ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

56 minutes ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

1 hour ago

Judging Panel of Zayed Award Human Fraternity hold ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.