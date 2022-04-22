UrduPoint.com

Fresh Clashes At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound: Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Fresh clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound: journalist

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :New clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators broke out Friday morning at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, an AFP photographer said.

Israeli police entered the compound and Palestinian youths threw stones at them, according to the photographer.

Friday's clashes come after a month of deadly violence and simmering tensions, as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

Over the past week, more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, were wounded in clashes in and around Al-Aqsa mosque.

The massive deployment of police forces, as well as the increasing presence of observant Jews in the holy site, were widely perceived by Palestinians and several countries in the region as a "provocation".

Jews are allowed to visit under certain conditions but are not allowed to pray there, according to the status quo agreement.

Several Arab ministers gathered in the Jordanian capital of Amman Thursday and condemned "the Israeli attacks and violations against the faithful in al-Aqsa mosque."

Related Topics

Police Visit Jerusalem Amman SITE Mosque Muslim Jew Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

1 hour ago
 Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

10 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

10 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.