Fresh Clashes Between Army, M23 Rebels In DR Congo's East

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Fresh clashes between army, M23 rebels in DR Congo's east

Goma, DR Congo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Fresh fighting erupted on Wednesday in the DR Congo's troubled east between army troops and the M23 rebel group after a week of relative calm, local sources said.

"The army attacked all the M23 positions in Musongati, Tchanzu and Runyoni" that the rebels took last week, Damien Sebuzanane, a representative of civil society groups, told AFP.

Colonel Muhindo Lwanzo, the chief aide to the territory's military administrator, said the rebels had retreated from the strategic hill of Bugusa close to the highway linking the city of Goma to the Ugandan border, "before the army arrived in the area."The fighting has been taking place in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province -- the epicentre of a resurgence by a group that was dormant for several years.

The M23 was born among former members of a Congolese Tutsi militia that was once supported by Rwanda and Uganda.

