UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Clashes In Colombia On Protest Movement Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fresh clashes in Colombia on protest movement anniversary

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-government protesters and police traded blows on Monday in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died.

Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque.

The demonstrators demand an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has plunged more than 40 percent of the country's 50 million inhabitants into poverty.

Riot police were deployed "on 20 occasions in various cities" Monday, the general director of the Police, General Jorge Vargas, reported in an audio recording sent to the media.

Demonstrators attacked police installations in the cities of Medellin and Pereira, with protestors demolishing a statue of the country's namesake, Christopher Columbus, in Barranquilla in the north. Riot police responded with water cannon and tear gas.

A dozen public transportation vehicles were also "vandalized", Vargas said.

In the capital Bogata, dozens drew silhouettes of civilians killed by the country's military in the over fifty-year-long conflict between the state and the FARC guerrilla -- violence that has resurged in recent years despite a peace agreement signed in 2016.

More than 60 people have died in the protests, according to the country's Ombudsman.

Human Rights Watch has accused law enforcement of committing "egregious abuses", saying police are implicated in at least 20 homicides. The United States, the European Union and the UN have condemned police abuses.

The government claims that illegal groups involved in drug trafficking and the National Liberation Army (ELN) -- Colombia's last recognized guerrilla group -- have infiltrated the protest movement in a bid to sow chaos.

A major group representing the protesters said on June 16 it would suspend demonstrations, promising to "continue our struggle in other settings such as art and concerts".

More hardline factions in the movement have pledged to carry on.

Related Topics

Protest Army Police United Nations Water European Union Vehicles Died Pereira Barranquilla Medellin Columbus United States Colombia April June Gas 2016 Media Government Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

26 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

27 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

1 hour ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

1 hour ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.