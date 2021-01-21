UrduPoint.com
Fresh Covid-19 Blow For Australian Open As Badosa Tests Positive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Fresh Covid-19 blow for Australian Open as Badosa tests positive

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's Paula Badosa has tested positive for the coronavirus while quarantined in a Melbourne hotel ahead of the Australian Open.

She is the first tennis player on the Grand Slam's roster to test positive as players arrive in Australia for the February 8-21 tournament.

"I have some bad news. I received a positive Covid-19 test. I'm feeling unwell and have symptoms," the world number 67 tweeted.

"I've been taken to a health hotel to self isolate and be monitored."All participants at the Australian Open were placed in quarantine on arrival in Australia.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

