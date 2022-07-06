UrduPoint.com

Fresh Covid Outbreaks Put Millions Under Lockdown In China

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022

Shanghai, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Wednesday and businesses in a major tourist city were forced to close as fresh Covid-19 clusters sparked fears of wider restrictions.

Chinese health authorities have reported more than 300 infections in the historic northern city of Xi'an -- home to the Terracotta Army -- with new clusters found in Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere.

The outbreaks and official response have dashed hopes that China would move away from the strict virus curbs seen earlier this year, when its hardline zero-Covid policy saw tens of millions forced to stay home for weeks.

In Shanghai, some social media users reported receiving government food rations -- a throwback to the months-long confinement forced on the city's residents earlier this year.

"I'm so nervous, the epidemic has destroyed my youth," posted a Shanghai-based user on Weibo.

Officials launched a new round of mass testing in more than half of the city's districts after a rebound in cases since the weekend. All karaoke bars were closed Wednesday after some infections were linked to six venues.

"I think this is unnecessary, and I don't really want to do it," Shanghai resident Alice Chan told AFP.

She said she took part in the latest testing round over fears that her smartphone-stored health code, which is used to access public spaces, might otherwise flag her as a Covid risk.

"I think the situation won't improve in the short term," said another resident, who gave his name as Yao.

"People now aren't really scared of Covid anymore, they're scared of being locked down in their homes."

