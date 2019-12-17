UrduPoint.com
Fresh Faces: UK Parliament's Class Of 2019 Arrive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The British parliament reconvened on Tuesday with many new faces, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a sweeping victory in last week's election.

Here are some of the newly-elected MPs: - The Tory ex-miner - Lee Anderson, a former coal miner, worked for Labour MP Gloria De Piero in Ashfield, central England, before becoming disillusioned with the party over Brexit and its left-wing programme under leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He joined the Conservatives and last week won the seat, one of many in former Labour areas that Johnson took.

- The youngest MP - Nadia Whittome, a former care worker and law student aged just 23, has promised to take home less than half her salary for being Labour MP for Nottingham East, donating the rest to charity.

She says she went into politics because of Conservative cuts to welfare payments. She joined Labour at 16 and has defended leader Jeremy Corbyn's left-wing manifesto.

- The quiz master - Aaron Bell, who took the northern English seat of Newcastle-under-Lyme for the Conservatives, is a businessman with a talent for television game shows.

He represented his Oxford University college in the cerebral quiz show "University Challenge", once won the physical and mental agility test "The Krypton Factor", and took home £25,000 from the high-stakes game of chance, "Deal or No Deal".

- The 'muscle car enthusiast' - Dehenna Davison, the youthful new Tory MP who won Bishop Auckland in northeast England from Labour, describes the death of her father "by a single punch" when she was 13 as a formative moment that made her grow up.

Last year, when she was 24, she featured in a tv show about couples facing prejudice with her husband, then 59. They have since reportedly split.

She now describes herself as a "muscle car, baseball and fluffy animal enthusiast".

