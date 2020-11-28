Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :At least one rocket fired from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region targeted neighbouring Eritrea Friday night, four regional diplomats told AFP, the second such attack since Ethiopia's internal conflict broke out earlier this month.

"There was one rocket coming from Tigray that seems to have landed south of Asmara (the Eritrean capital)," one diplomat said, noting there was no immediate information available on casualties or damages.