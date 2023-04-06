Close
From Africa To US Reelection Campaign: VP Harris Gets A Reboot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

From Africa to US reelection campaign: VP Harris gets a reboot

Washington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An emotional trip as the first Black US vice president to Africa, followed by a frontline role pushing President Joe Biden's economic message at home is giving Kamala Harris a chance to steady her political ship ahead of a reelection campaign set to bring fierce scrutiny.

Returning home last weekend from a tour of Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, Harris found herself treated to unusually positive headlines, not least in an Associated Press article, reproduced in news outlets across the United States, describing her as a "historic figure." She hopes to carry that momentum domestically Thursday, visiting a Qcells solar panel factory in Georgia as part of an administration-wide effort to tout economic achievements in the run-up to an expected Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign announcement.

If Harris, 58, is having a strong moment, that hasn't always been the case since the day she arrived to great fanfare at the White House in 2021 -- the first woman and first Black person ever in the role.

The vice presidency has long been a notoriously tricky task, as John Garner is said to have grumbled after serving in the 1930s as Franklin D. Roosevelt's veep.

Harris, however, has often come under especially harsh criticism, whether over her management style or lackluster policy achievements.

And it's a negative vibe that the White House would love to see cleared up in time for the 2024 campaign, when Harris will face an even more intense spotlight as deputy to the oldest president in history -- with Biden reaching 86 by the end of a second term.

The administration sprang to Harris's defense in March, after a lengthy Reuters article quoted unnamed sources saying Biden and some Democrats have been frustrated or disappointed with her performance.

Biden, marking Women's History Month, fired off a tweet a few days after the Reuters article to share effusive praise for his veep, saying he wanted to "call attention to one remarkable woman in particular: Kamala. She's shattered barrier after barrier." The White House communications director, Ben LaBolt, also jumped on the story, dismissing the Reuters report as "silly season material." "@VP has shaped and helped pass historic legislation that is improving lives and lowering costs for working families," LaBolt tweeted.

Harris may see better press as she pursues a steady schedule of reelection campaign travel.

And her foreign trips -- including high-profile stops in Asia -- have also bolstered her credentials should she ever have to take over in an emergency.

