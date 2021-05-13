UrduPoint.com
From Belarus To Syria, Victims Look For Justice In Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :From accusations of torture in Belarus and Syria to alleged genocide in Iraq, claimants in some of the world's most serious legal cases are increasingly turning to courts in Germany in their quest for justice.

Ten Belarusian dissidents last week filed a criminal complaint in Karlsruhe against President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his regime for crimes against humanity during a brutal post-election crackdown in 2020.

The accusations of systematic torture are the latest in a string of claims filed in Germany by NGOs and victims' groups on the principle of "universal jurisdiction".

Introduced in Germany in 2002, the principle allows courts to try people for serious offences such as war crimes and crimes against humanity, even if they were committed elsewhere.

Cases being considered include a claim by Chechen LGBT activists who accuse Ramzan Kadyrov's regime of torture and sexual abuse, and one by NGO Reporters Without Borders against Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

