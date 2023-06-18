UrduPoint.com

From Coronation To Poorest Nation: Bulgarian Maestro On Tour

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

From coronation to poorest nation: Bulgarian maestro on tour

Montana, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :On the same evening as Vasko Vassilev led the orchestra at King Charles III's coronation, the virtuoso violinist jumped on a plane to tour the EU's poorest nation -- his native Bulgaria.

A far cry from the splendour of Westminster Abbey, the stage in the northwestern Bulgarian town of Montana was dilapidated and poorly lit.

But the audience was captivated.

"For me it was very important to perform in these towns, where there aren't many music events and where people are prepared to deprive themselves of something else in their lives to spend money on a ticket," 52-year-old Vassilev told AFP.

The audience at these "very special", sold-out performances is "brimming with expectations", he said, visibly moved.

Of all his listeners, they were "the most important", he said.

"It was wonderful. I'm shivering," businessman Micho Stavrov, 64, said of the electrifying performance.

Economics student Eva Yanakieva described the rare, top-notch concert as "breathtaking".

In this part of Bulgaria -- the European Union's poorest member state -- more than 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

It is precisely this "contrast" between his native country and his adopted home in the UK that energises Vassilev.

Bulgaria, where he indulges in local specialities like banitsa and boza (a savoury pastry dish and a malt drink), "has never left his mind".

