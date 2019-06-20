From El Salvador to Texas, navigating the US asylum maze

(@imziishan)

El Paso, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Exactly 146 days after leaving home in El Salvador, a petite, soft-spoken woman named Yolanda sat in a Texas courtroom seeking to reunite with her year-old grandson and teenage daughter, separated when they crossed the Mexican border.

Yolanda -- who asked that her last name be withheld -- is one of thousands of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States who were told to wait in Mexico for their day in court.

Since then, the 46-year-old has been battling an opaque and often dysfunctional US immigration system, whose requirements even lawyers find hard to navigate.

Fifty-nine days after surrendering to Border Patrol agents in El Paso, and 56 after receiving a court date, Yolanda now sits before Judge Nathan L. Herbert, a former Homeland Security attorney and an immigration judge for less than a year.

Yolanda tells Herbert she and her daughter received death threats after helping lock up a Salvadoran gang member.

"We came as a family, but since she's 19 and has a baby she was considered an adult," she tells the judge through an interpreter. "So they separated us." Yolanda instead was entered into the Migrant Protection Protocols program -- better known as "Remain in Mexico" -- the latest plan to stem the flow of asylum seekers.

After nine days in US detention she was sent to Ciudad Juarez, El Paso's sister city across the Rio Grande, "with no explanation."There are some 19,000 asylum seekers in Mexican border cities waiting for a US court hearing, according to researchers, including at least 5,000 in Ciudad Juarez.