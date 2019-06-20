UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From El Salvador To Texas, Navigating The US Asylum Maze

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

From El Salvador to Texas, navigating the US asylum maze

El Paso, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Exactly 146 days after leaving home in El Salvador, a petite, soft-spoken woman named Yolanda sat in a Texas courtroom seeking to reunite with her year-old grandson and teenage daughter, separated when they crossed the Mexican border.

Yolanda -- who asked that her last name be withheld -- is one of thousands of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States who were told to wait in Mexico for their day in court.

Since then, the 46-year-old has been battling an opaque and often dysfunctional US immigration system, whose requirements even lawyers find hard to navigate.

Fifty-nine days after surrendering to Border Patrol agents in El Paso, and 56 after receiving a court date, Yolanda now sits before Judge Nathan L. Herbert, a former Homeland Security attorney and an immigration judge for less than a year.

Yolanda tells Herbert she and her daughter received death threats after helping lock up a Salvadoran gang member.

"We came as a family, but since she's 19 and has a baby she was considered an adult," she tells the judge through an interpreter. "So they separated us." Yolanda instead was entered into the Migrant Protection Protocols program -- better known as "Remain in Mexico" -- the latest plan to stem the flow of asylum seekers.

After nine days in US detention she was sent to Ciudad Juarez, El Paso's sister city across the Rio Grande, "with no explanation."There are some 19,000 asylum seekers in Mexican border cities waiting for a US court hearing, according to researchers, including at least 5,000 in Ciudad Juarez.

Related Topics

Hearing Lawyers Juarez Rio Grande El Paso El Salvador United States Mexico Border Women Family Court

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

9 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

9 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

9 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

10 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

10 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.