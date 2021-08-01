UrduPoint.com

From Japan To Germany: Golden Schauffele's Roots Span The Globe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kawagoe, Japan, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Xander Schauffele had more than thoughts of a medal inspiring him to gold at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday.

The world number five golfer was driven on by his father's lost Olympic opportunity, and the 30 or more members of his Japanese extended family, including his maternal grandparents, who would have been on the course to cheer his every shot had there been spectators allowed.

American Schauffele won by a shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, with Taiwan's C.T. Pan taking bronze after an epic seven-man playoff.

The 27-year-old Schauffele, a four-time winner on the US PGA Tour, has a family heritage that straddles the globe.

He says he was brought up culturally more Japanese because his Taiwanese mother ws brought up in Japan.

