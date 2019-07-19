UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From Kabul To Baghdad, A Tale Of Two 'Green Zones'

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

From Kabul to Baghdad, a tale of two 'Green Zones'

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A labyrinth of concrete blast walls, spotlights, and checkpoints are eating up ever more of Kabul, standing in stark contrast to a similar area in Iraq's Baghdad where easing tensions have seen its barricades come down.

The tale of the two "Green Zones" provides a snapshot of the dramatically changing nature of the Afghan conflict, long overshadowed by the war in Iraq where multiple insurgencies following the toppling of Saddam Hussain in 2003 turned Baghdad into a warzone.

But following the so-called Islamic State group's loss of territory in Syria and Iraq, Baghdad has experienced a sharp reduction in violence.

AFP reported recently on the reopening of Baghdad's Green Zone, with hundreds of streets long sealed off from the public opened as Iraq gets back on its feet after decades of conflict.

Not so in central Kabul, once known as a city of gardens and revered by Babur, the nature-loving founder of the Mughal empire.

Today its once-leafy avenues are increasingly blocked by concrete. Towering blast walls continue to expand along with the addition of an already dizzying number of checkpoints that keep traffic perennially gridlocked and residents stressed across the city.

The expansion began with a devastating truck bomb near the Green Zone in 2017 that killed some 150 people and wounded hundreds more, becoming the deadliest attack since the US invasion of 2001.

It caused extensive damage to the nearby German Embassy, among other buildings, and blew windows out hundreds of metres away.

Shortly after, officials announced that they were expanding the ring of steel around the heart of the city -- though with more than a hundred of ways in to Kabul they have admitted it is impossible to control all entrances.

Trucks entering Kabul en route to the area must now pass through a new sophisticated scanner near the airport to detect explosives, often waiting hours before they can proceed.

Congestion has grown as more of the area, which contains some of Kabul's key traffic arteries, is sealed off -- a security concern, with bombers often targeting rush hour.

Diplomats are increasingly avoiding the roads, opting for expensive minutes-long helicopter flights to the city's airport. Diesel generators add to the roar of the choppers passing every few minutes over once tranquil streets.

Only a tiny portion of the Afghan population is allowed to enter the Green Zone, where vehicles are scanned again and armed sentries at myriad checkpoints inspect cars further.

Most Kabul residents have been locked out of the area for years.

"The last time I drove my taxi there was during the Taliban rule," recalls Shir Mohammad, a 48-year-old taxi driver.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Syria Iraq German Driver Vehicles Traffic Baghdad 2017 All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

8 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

9 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

9 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.