From Lyallpur to Faisalabad – A Historic Perspective

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad, formerly known as Lyallpur, stands as a testament to a transformative journey from a modest colonial settlement to Pakistan's third-largest metropolis.

Being a major industrial hub, Faisalabad has a rich and fascinating history reflecting broader socioeconomic and political transformations as its evolution mirrors broader historical, economic and cultural shifts that shaped the region over a century back.

The story begins in late 19th century during British colonial rule as the region before their coming to sub-continent was largely barren and sparsely populated.

Recognizing the potential of fertile lands, the British rulers sought to develop an area between Chenab and Ravi rivers to boost agricultural production and revenue generation. In 1895, they decided to establish a new city in the heart of Chenab Colony named Lyallpur in honor of Sir James Broadwood Lyall, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab who had also played key role in developing Chenab Colony.

The city was designed by Captain Poham Young, a British colonial officer who envisioned Lyallpur as a model town with unique layout. Design of the city was inspired by Union Jack – the flag of United Kingdom, with eight roads radiating from central Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) dividing city into eight distinct sectors. This iconic layout remained a defining feature of Faisalabad to this day.

“Lyallpur quickly became a center of agricultural activity and a market town for farmers of surrounding areas as fertile lands of Chenab Colony and extensive irrigation network played a major role in growing cotton, wheat and sugarcane,” remarked a spokesman of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said the British also established Punjab Agricultural College and Research Institute in Lyallpur to promote modern farming and increasing crop yields. “City's strategic location and agricultural wealth attracted traders and entrepreneurs leading to establishment of markets, warehouses and small industries.”

By early 20th century, Lyallpur had emerged as a thriving commercial center due to its bustling bazaars and vibrant trade. Initially, Lyallpur was a tehsil of Jhang district but in 1904 it was elevated to a district with Lyallpur, Jaranwala, Samundri and Toba Tek Singh tehsils. Rail connection with other cities of Punjab and beyond further boosted its agriculture and trade.

“Lyallpur was not just an economic hub but also a significant player in political and social movements of the time,” said Ghulam Muhammad Khan, a nonagenarian activist of the independence movement. “During early 20th century, it became a center of anti-colonial activism and independence from British rule. Its residents actively participated in Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movements.”

Ghulam Muhammad said, the partition of India in 1947 had a profound impact on Lyallpur like the rest of Punjab.

The city witnessed large-scale migration of Hindus and Sikhs to Indian side and Muslims of India to this region. “Despite upheaval, Lyallpur continued to grow as new Pakistani government invested in infrastructure to make it an industrial city.”

In 1977, Lyallpur was renamed as Faisalabad in honor of King Faisal of Saudi Arabia - a close ally of Pakistan. Renaming cities was also part of a broader trend to reflect the country's Islamic identity and its ties with the Muslim world.

“Transition from Lyallpur to Faisalabad marked a new chapter in history. The then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched a series of initiatives in 1970s for industrialization and economic growth in Faisalabad,” Ghulam Muhammad said. “This led to establishment of textile mills, chemical plants and other industries making it a major industrial center. Today, it is significantly contributing to national economy and known as "Manchester of Pakistan."

An educationist cum power loom owner Muhammad Waseem said today Faisalabad is a home to range of industries and its agriculture heritage remains a key part of its identity. “It is also a center of education and research hosting institutions like Agricultural University, Govt. College University and National Textile University etc.”

“But, its economic success and growth confronted it with challenges like urbanization, environmental degradation, traffic congestion and infrastructure deficits,” he said. “Although, successive governments endeavored to tackle these issues yet its expansion continued to minimize their impact.”

Faisalabad is not just an economic powerhouse but also a city with rich cultural and social life. Its dwellers are known for their warmth and hospitality as the city hosts people from different caste, creed, linguistics and religious backgrounds.

It's rich cultural tapestry is reflected in architectural landmarks like Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar), Kaiseri Gate, Gumti, Company Bagh (Bagh-e-Jinnah) and cultural festivals, music and cuisine.

The Clock Tower built in 1903 and surrounded by eight bazars, stands tall in main city as a symbol of history and heritage. Its katchery, Rail, Montgomery, Jhang, Chiniot, Aminpur, Bhawana and Karkhana bazars are a hive of activity offering a glimpse into its vibrant commercial life.

Faisalabad has also produced several notable cricketers including legendary bowler Saeed Ajmal. Faisalabad Wolves, the city's domestic cricket team, has a strong following and matches at Iqbal Stadium are a major event for local fans.

This city has come a long way from its origin to a bustling industrial metropolis with its history, a testament to resilience and ingenuity of its people who have overcome challenges and embraced opportunities to build a vibrant and dynamic community.

