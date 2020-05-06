UrduPoint.com
From Pastries To Hand Sanitizer: One Family On US Virus Front Line

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

From pastries to hand sanitizer: one family on US virus front line

Laurel, United States, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :At the Picou family's factory in Laurel, Maryland outside the US capital, the only workshop that is buzzing is usually reserved for making jams for baking. Now, it's churning out hand sanitizer.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, PastryStar -- founded stateside in 1986 -- made a wide array of products for high-end baking, supplying everything from chic restaurants to cruise lines.

But since the outbreak of the deadly virus, employees have stored the sacks of sugar, canisters of caramel glaze and giant cans of almond paste in favor of isopropyl alcohol and glycerin.

Hand sanitizer is in high demand, and the Picou family is answering the call to public service.

"For us, it's really easy to make," says Mireille Picou, a French woman who started PastryStar with her husband.

The company got approval from the US food and Drug Administration for its sanitizer formula in "less than two weeks," she explained.

The biggest issue was finding the right bottles and caps. Another problem was sourcing the chemicals -- prices for sanitizer components rose fourfold as the crisis took hold.

Of course, the Picou family is not changing its business model. Making sanitizer is just temporary -- a way to keep the company afloat as demand for their regular products has dried up.

They've sold at least 4,500 liter bottles of the sanitizer in two weeks. But demand from business owners could skyrocket as more and more US states move towards reopening.

