From Princes To Undertakers, Norway's Motorists Go Electric

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:20 AM

From princes to undertakers, Norway's motorists go electric

Oslo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Some want to save the planet even in the afterlife.

In Oslo, a funeral home offers the dearly departed a trip to their final resting place in an eye-catching electric hearse, as electric vehicles take over the roads in the Scandinavian country.

"Many people drive an electric car in Norway and some want to leave this planet in a green way," says undertaker Odd Borgar Jolstad, demonstrating his customised Tesla in the tranquility of the Grefsen cemetery overlooking the capital.

"So this is our little contribution to the environment," he smiles.

Rich or not, young and old, hip urbanites and rural dwellers alike: Norwegians, including Crown Prince Haakon, are increasingly switching to electric cars.

The choice is especially green in this country, where most of the electricity produced is environmentally friendly, derived from hydro power.

From the affordable Nissan Leaf to the luxurious Tesla, more than half of new cars sold in the country in March were run on batteries rather than fuel.

"We will probably pass 50 percent" for the full year as well, says Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV (electric vehicle) Association.

That is unprecedented in Norway and elsewhere, and the share is expected to increase further with the arrival of new models offering ever-increasing range.

