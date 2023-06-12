UrduPoint.com

From Property To TV, Berlusconi The Entrepreneur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023

From property to TV, Berlusconi the entrepreneur

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Silvio Berlusconi's career may have been dogged by scandal but he showed genuine innovation in building his real estate and media empires -- even if the late billionaire missed out on the digital revolution.

Before reaching high office, the flamboyant Italian tycoon shook up the television market with private channels filled with scantily-dressed young women, game shows and American tv series.

"Silvio Berlusconi invented commercial television in Europe, at the same time as the British, while the rest of the continent was still living under national public television monopolies," said Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at Milan's Bocconi school of Management.

He created a style that was "very popular, on the same model as English tabloids, bringing daily life onto the small screen", the expert told AFP.

In the 1970s, national private TV channels were banned in Italy but Berlusconi got round this rule by buying up local channels, on which he broadcast the same programmes simultaneously.

The result was the appearance of a national channel, "which allowed him to attract many more advertisers", explained Umberto Bertele, professor emeritus at Milan Polytechnic's School of Management.

This sleight of hand was only made possible thanks to serious political support, however, notably from the Italian Socialist Party and its leader Bettino Craxi, as well as the banks.

