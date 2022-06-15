UrduPoint.com

From Saddam To IS: Iraq Still Exhuming Mass Graves

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

Najaf, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A noisy backhoe digs up earth to uncover yet another mass grave in Iraq, human remains are exhumed and the forensics experts get to work on their grim task.

A skull is freed from a layer of clay, a tibia is placed in a body bag -- all bound for a laboratory to be genetically checked against blood samples from relatives of the disappeared.

The site near the central shrine city of Najaf is one of many in a country that suffered through more than four decades of bloody conflict and turmoil.

Saddam Hussein went to war with Iran from 1980 to 1988. Next came the 1991 Gulf war over Kuwait, then the 2003 US-led invasion, years of sectarian bloodletting and most recently the Islamic State group's reign of terror until 2017.

The years of violence have made Iraq one of the countries with the highest number of missing persons in the world, says the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In Najaf, work began in May to dig up a 1,500-square-metre (1,800-square-yard) plot to exhume the bones of around 100 victims of a 1991 uprising against Saddam.

The mass grave was discovered by chance when property developers wanted to prepare the land for construction.

Intissar Mohammed was summoned to provide a drop of her blood as a sample because the authorities suspect her brother's remains could be found in the mass grave.

Hamid disappeared in 1980 under Saddam's iron-fisted regime.

At the time, Intissar and the rest of the family had moved to neighbouring Syria but Hamid had stayed in Iraq for his studies, planning to join his family later.

"We waited for him, but he never came," recalled a tearful Intissar. The young man was reportedly kidnapped, she said, "and we never heard from him again".

Intissar, who returned to Iraq in 2011, remains hopeful that she will find out more.

Her DNA will be "compared with the bones found in situ", said Wissam Radi, a technician at the forensic medicine department in Najaf.

The identification process takes time and wears down the patience of relatives, who often complain that they feel abandoned.

Opening a mass grave is a mammoth task and "the biggest obstacles are financial", said Dergham Kamel of the Martyrs' Foundation, a state body in charge of managing mass graves.

He said another government institution, the Directorate for the Protection of Mass Graves, had received "no funding from the government" between 2016 and 2021.

The centralisation of the Iraqi system is another hurdle as genetic comparisons are conducted exclusively in the capital Baghdad.

Hassan al-Anazi, director of forensic medicine in the north's Nineveh province, has asked for the missing person database to include all the region's IS victims, but so far to no avail.

"There are thousands of missing people," he said. "Every day, about 30 families come to us to ask for news of their loved ones." However, he said, "due to a lack of political will" the Khasfa mass grave in Mosul, one of the largest, has still not been opened.

It contains the remains of officers, doctors and academics killed by the IS, with a total of around 4,000 victims.

Bereaved Mosul mother Umm Ahmed is seeking information about the fate of her sons, police officers Ahmed and Faris, who were abducted by the IS when it took over the city.

"I knocked on every door," she said. "I even went to Baghdad. But I got no answer." The lack of information also raises a financial issue. Until the remains of a missing person have been identified, relatives receive no compensation from the Iraqi state.

In many cases, the fathers, sons and brothers killed by the IS were breadwinners.

To help the families, Dalia al-Mamari has created The Human Line association in Mosul, which advises on the compensation process.

"The government is very slow," she said. "Often all they tell us is: 'Your children are dead, may God have mercy on them'."

Related Topics

Dead Missing Persons World Police Syria Martyrs Shaheed Iran Iraq Kuwait Young Mosul Baghdad Man SITE May 2017 2016 God Family All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

1 hour ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.