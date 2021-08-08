UrduPoint.com

From Taxi Driver To Taekwondo And Now Tokyo Gold For British Boxer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Lauren price has represented Wales in football, played handball at youth international level and is also a former world champion at kickboxing.

Oh, and she also does taekwondo and once had a stint as a taxi driver.

But the sporting all-rounder topped all that on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated China's Li Qian on unanimous points for middleweight gold.

The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.

"I was playing (football) for Wales, and I was so busy at the time because I was kick-boxing, playing football, I was on the taekwondo team as well for six months.

"I thought if boxing didn't work out for me, I could always go back to playing football.

"But there was just something about it, being in that ring on my own. I just loved the feeling." Price said it will only be boxing from now on -- and definitely no more driving taxis.

"Those days are well gone now," she laughed of being a cabbie in the past.

"Boxing's the one for me and I am going to stick to boxing. This tops everything I've done." Price was emotional in the aftermath, thinking about her late grandfather, and dedicated gold to her grandparents.

"He was a massive part of my life and if it wasn't for him or my nan, then I wouldn't have achieved anything," she said.

"I can't thank them enough. They've always encouraged me, they've spent thousands of Pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments and stuff like that.

"This is for them."pst/mw

Related Topics

Football World China Driver Tokyo Nan Price Wales Sunday Gold Olympics All From Boxing

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.