From The Rear End Of A Pheasant, Brazil's Best Coffee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Domingos Martins, Brazil, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :In Brazil, the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg is in reality something closer to a pheasant that excretes coffee beans.

At the Camocim coffee farm, deep in the bucolic hills of Espirito Santo state in Brazil's southeast, jacus -- a type of pheasant native to tropical forests there -- are considered some of the most astute pickers (or rather, eaters) of coffee cherries.

"He chooses the best fruits, the ripest," said worker Agnael Costa, 23, delicately scooping up droppings left behind by one of the birds between two tree trunks.

What goes in as ripe cherries comes out as beans, which can go on to be sold as some of the most delicious -- and expensive -- coffee in the world.

The coffee at Camocim grows in the middle of the lush forest, and the jacus here are wild, eating (and defecating) at their own pace.

"It was this agroforestry system that created the necessary conditions for this exotic coffee to exist here," farm owner Henrique Sloper tells AFP.

Domestically, jacu coffee can sell for 1,118 reais per kilogram (or around $100 a pound) -- a price that can rise significantly upon export. Foreign distributors include British department store Harrods, among others.

