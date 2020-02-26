Frontrunner Sanders under attack as crucial debate opens

Charleston, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopefuls rounded on leftist Bernie Sanders in Tuesday's debate ahead of a crucial Primary, attacking him as too extreme for American voters and a weak challenger to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden, who needs a victory in South Carolina to keep his campaign alive, called Sanders soft on gun control, while billionaire Michael Bloomberg said Russia was working to help Sanders win the nomination -- betting he will be defeated in November.

"Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be President of the United States, and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you'll lose to him," Bloomberg charged.