UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Froome 'on The Mend' After Returning Home From Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Froome 'on the mend' after returning home from hospital

Brussels, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Chris Froome said on Friday he was "on the mend" after leaving hospital to return home to continue his recovery from the injuries he suffered in a horrific crash last month.

The four-time Tour de France winner will miss this year's race, which starts in Brussels on Saturday.

Froome fractured his pelvis, right femur, several ribs and right elbow in a freak accident when a gust of wind ended his season while he had his hands off the handlebars during a practice run on June 12 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

"It's a huge disappointment not to be @letour but I'm relieved to finally be out of the hospital and at home on the mend," the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"Here's wishing @TeamINEOS all the best for the next three weeks.

"I'll be following all the action from bed so make it a good one.

" Froome, who has won six Grand Tour titles in total, had said after the crash that he felt lucky to be alive.

Team Ineos, the successor to Team Sky with whom Froome won all of his yellow jerseys, have the two favourites for the 2019 Tour in reigning champion Geraint Thomas and Colombian youngster Egan Bernal.

Their team chief Dave Brailsford said Froome had been in good spirits when visited by many of his teammates on Thursday.

"Chris left hospital and even put his feet on the ground for the first time yesterday," said Brailsford.

"He really is in remarkable spirits all things considered ... He'll bounce back and needs to concentrate on getting fit again."Welshman Thomas, who won the Tour for Team Sky last year, will lead the Ineos bid when the race gets under way.

Related Topics

Accident Twitter France Brussels Lead June 2019 All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

16 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

18 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

18 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.