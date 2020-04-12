UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Froome Says Horror Injury Recovery 'almost Complete'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Froome says horror injury recovery 'almost complete'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said on Sunday his recovery from the horror crash which almost ended his career is "pretty much complete".

The 34-year-old suffered multiple fractures and spent months in rehabilitation after a gust of wind hurtled him into a wall at 50 kilometres an hour during a recon at the Criterium du Dauphine in June last year.

He only returned fully to the saddle in February at the UAE Tour which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The recovery is going really well - I'd go as far as saying it's pretty much complete," Froome told the Team Ineos YouTube channel after taking part in a virtual race alongside fellow Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

"I am still doing some exercises off the bike to strengthen the right side which was injured, but I'm back in normal training again and that's going really well."Froome is currently in lockdown in the south of France as he awaits the return of racing even though an assault on a fifth Tour title may have to wait.

"I'm staying really busy and obviously I'm doing as much training as I can on the turbo trainer," added Froome.

Related Topics

Injured France UAE Turbo February May June Sunday YouTube From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

31 minutes ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

1 hour ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.